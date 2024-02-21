U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s hypocrisy

To the Editor:

In U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s most recent “week in review” email, he stated: “I will never vote to prioritize the national security of Ukraine over the national security of the United States” [referring to the bipartisan negotiated border security bill.]

He voted against this bill. The border patrol strongly supported and wanted this bill to pass. The bill was negotiated on a bipartisan basis. So why did he vote against it? The bill is a much needed upgrade to our border security. Is he following Trump’s orders to reject any bill on border security, no matter how much needed? Is he disregarding the border patrol’s support for this bill?

And what about Ukraine? Is he so in Putin’s murderous pocket that he wants Ukraine to lose? Ukraine needs our support.

Dorothy Stephens

Village of St. Charles