Please give us back our poker games

To the Editor:

I have only been to these poker games for the last three months, but they are among the best activity I have enjoyed for the 10 years I have been here. Our community surrounds itself with Oxford Downs casino mini-slot machine places and these have unsavory characters. The Villages run poker games are uplifting friendly and have many folks who can do nothing else due to handicaps. I also ask the wonderful Developer and Mr. Rohan, who’s done many wonderful things for our community, to reconsider these great activities.

Robin Perry

Orange Blossom Gardens