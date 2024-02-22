61.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 22, 2024
type here...

Please give us back our poker games

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have only been to these poker games for the last three months, but they are among the best activity I have enjoyed for the 10 years I have been here. Our community surrounds itself with Oxford Downs casino mini-slot machine places and these have unsavory characters. The Villages run poker games are uplifting friendly and have many folks who can do nothing else due to handicaps. I also ask the wonderful Developer and Mr. Rohan, who’s done many wonderful things for our community, to reconsider these great activities.

Robin Perry
Orange Blossom Gardens

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need to take the power away from the trolls

A resident of the Allandale Villas believes officials need to take the power away from the trolls when it comes to deed compliance and harmony in neighborhoods. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We shouldn’t all be punished for the actions of one person

A Village of Belvedere resident believes that too many Texas Hold’em players are being punished for the actions of one person. She is pleading with the Recreation Department to let the games continue.

It’s not just the executive courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager describes his embarrassment after taking a guest to play at Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s hypocrisy

A Village of St. Charles resident warns of the hypocrisy of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Handicapped residents of The Villages need games like poker

In a Letter to the Editor, a Hammock at Fenney resident contends that handicapped residents who can’t golf or play pickleball, need activities like poker.

Photos