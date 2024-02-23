72.6 F
The Villages
Friday, February 23, 2024
Deputy on motorcycle chases down speeding drunk driving suspect

By Staff Report
Lanny Easterday
Lanny Easterday

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy on a motorcycle chased down a speeding drunk driving suspect.

Lanny Easterday, 32, of Weirsdale, was driving a black Chevy Silverado at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Ocklawaha when a motorcycle patrol officer paced the truck driving at 60 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. The motorcycle officer pulled over the pickup and was joined by a second deputy.

During the traffic stop, the “strong odor of alcohol” was detected coming from Easterday. Three Mike’s Hard Lemonade beverages were found in the truck and Easterday said he “was recently in rehab for drinking.” He admitted he had been drinking again.

Easterday struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .258 and .249 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked a the Marion County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

