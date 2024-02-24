70.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 24, 2024
New gate has become busy entry point for The Villages

By Staff Report

A new gate has become a busy entry point for The Villages.

The gate attendant at the Village of Lake Denham has a very busy job these days as more and more traffic is pouring in off of County Road 470 and onto Meggison Road.

The gate at the Village of Lake Denham has become a busy entry point for The Villages.

Many motorists have found it’s easier to exit the Florida Turnpike and gain access to The Villages through the gate at the Village of Lake Denham, which is located in the Leesburg section of The Villages, which is located in Lake County.

The Village of Lake Denahm
The entrance to the Village of Lake Denham is located at County Road 470 and Meggison Road.

The greater flow of traffic on Meggison Road has been a concern for residents of the Village of Citrus Grove and the Village of Cason Hammock. Residents are concerned about golf cart and pedestrian traffic intermingling with automobiles in the busy Sawgrass Grove area. Residents have long predicted that the greater influx of traffic from County Road 470 will only exacerbate traffic problems in their area.

Those residents have taken their concerns before the Sumter County Commission and Community Development District 13.

