Local singer to lose license after DUI arrest in The Villages

A local singer will lose her driver’s license after a drunk driving arrest in The Villages.

Christina Adinolfi, 27, of Mount Dora, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Adinolfi was driving a silver Toyota 4-Runner at about 7 p.m. Nov. 30 when she was at a red flashing light at the intersection of Canal Street and Lake Sumter Landing and violated the right of way of another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy began following the vehicle and watched it drift over the line before it entered the roundabout at Morse Boulevard and Lake Sumter Landing. The deputy noticed the vehicle was following the vehicle in front of it very closely. By the time the 4-Runner reached the bridge at Morse Boulevard it began “drastically accelerating” and was paced at 54 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop in the rear parking lot of the sheriff’s annex at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

It appeared Adinolfi, who sings and plays acoustic guitar at gigs including performances in The Villages, had been drinking and she admitted she’d consumed “a couple of shots” in a four-hour period. She was asked to rate herself on a scale of 0 to 10 with 0 being sober and 10 being heavily intoxicated. She said she was a “2.”

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .187 and .196 blood alcohol content.