James Roose

March 19, 1947 – January 31, 2024

James Joseph Roose passed away on January 31, 2024, in Franklin, North Carolina. Jim was born on March 19, 1947, in Livonia, Michigan, to Frank and Myra and was preceded in death by both parents. Jim leaves behind his caring and devoted wife, Sharon, whom he met in the Villages, Florida, in 2012. He was previously happily married to Marybeth Roose, his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 41 years until she passed away in 2011.

Jim was the loving father to his two children, Scott (Bridget) and Stacy (Michael), and the adoring grandfather to his grandchildren, William (21), Christian (19), Sebastian (18), and Samantha (14).

Upon his high school graduation, Jim served his country, reaching Sergeant rank in the US Army as an Expert Rifleman, serving overseas and earning two Bronze stars.

Jim was enjoying his retirement after working as Vice President of William Crook Fire Protection in Royal Oak, MI, for 35 years. Upon their retirement, Marybeth and Jim moved to warmer weather in Florida to begin enjoying their senior years together.

Jim was a loving, devoted father and mentor, fully engaged in his children’s lives, including all their sports and extracurricular activities. He never missed a sporting event and took pride in his children’s accomplishments as their biggest cheerleader. Jim particularly enjoyed playing golf with the family and coaching little league baseball, bringing him lasting relationships with the kids he taught. As a star high school athlete, Jim loved sports and stayed active, playing softball, golf, skiing, and riding horses in his younger days.

As a longtime Howell, MI, countryside resident, Jim loved his pets, including his dogs, cats, and horses. Over the years, he also particularly enjoyed outdoor activities, including snowmobiling racing in Cadillac, MI, and boating on Lake St. Clair. Notably, Jim thoroughly enjoyed the competitiveness and camaraderie of playing senior softball in the Villages, Florida, and cherished this time spent with his teammates.

Jim always loved to bring people joy and make them laugh, whether with his immediate family or anyone else he came across. Jim was a fun-loving, larger-than-life character who lived life to the fullest. He will be remembered for his quick wit and silly, child-like pranks, making everyone around him burst into laughter when least expected. His fantastic sense of humor made him the life of the party, no matter the size.

As per Jim’s wishes, no formal services will be held, but the immediate family will have a private Celebration of Life Memorial Service at a later date. In place of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jim’s memory to either Vietnam Veterans of America (https://vva.org/donate) or the Humane Society (https://www.humanesociety.org/how-you-can-help).