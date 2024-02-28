72-year-old jailed after allegedly exposing himself at apartment complex

A 72-year-old man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself at an apartment complex.

Michael Weinberg was arrested Sunday on a charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition after masturbating on the front porch of his apartment at the The Cove apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A witness provided a sworn statement, with graphic details, about the New York native’s offensive behavior, which occurred on Feb. 19 and this past Saturday. The witness provided a video to offer proof.

Weinberg was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.