81.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
type here...

72-year-old jailed after allegedly exposing himself at apartment complex

By Staff Report
Michael Weinberg
Michael Weinberg

A 72-year-old man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself at an apartment complex.

Michael Weinberg was arrested Sunday on a charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition after masturbating on the front porch of his apartment at the The Cove apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A witness provided a sworn statement, with graphic details, about the New York native’s offensive behavior, which occurred on Feb. 19 and this past Saturday. The witness provided a video to offer proof.

Weinberg was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages is unwilling or unable to care for golf courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident suggests that The Villages is “unwilling or unable to care for golf courses.”

Give the pet owners a little credit here

A Village of Glenbrook resident comments on a recent news story about dog waste being deposited in a trash receptacle near a tee box at a golf course. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Former championship golf course worker offers his perspective

A former championship golf course worker, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his perspective on the care of courses in The Villages.

Golf is no longer a priority in The Villages

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, mourns the fact that golf is no longer a priority in The Villages.

How does unlicensed Guatemalan keep getting behind the wheel?

A Village of Pennecamp resident would like to know how an unlicensed Guatemalan keeps getting behind the wheel. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos