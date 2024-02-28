Sumter County officials getting some pushback in code enforcement case 

Sumter County is continuing legal efforts to pursue several building code enforcement cases, commissioners were told Tuesday night.

County Attorney Jennifer Rey provided information on three cases.

In one case, the property owners are fighting back.

In an answer filed earlier this month to the county’s complaint for foreclosure against a home on County Road 540, Bushnell, defendants Charles and Linda Judd are seeking a judgment and possible damages against the county for unpaid rent and water damage.

A leaking roof is at the center of the controversy.

The owners claim that they promptly addressed roof leaks when notified by their tenant, who reported the code enforcement issue to the county and since has moved out.

According to the answer, the owners promised to install a new roof in six months and said it was the tenant’s responsibility to report and fix leaks.

They claimed leaks have been sealed and the roofing material has a 50-year warranty.

A foreclosure complaint also has been filed against the estate of Harry William Morrison for code violations at a home on County Road 675, Webster. The defendants have 20 days to respond.

Another foreclosure complaint was filed in November against the estate of James A. Holtz for a home on County Road 622, Bushnell, and a judge granted a default judgment earlier this month against defendant Connie Taylor for failure to answer a summons.