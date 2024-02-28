81.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Villager ticketed in three-vehicle crash at Southern Trace Plaza

By Staff Report

A Villager has been ticketed as the result of a three-vehicle crash at Southern Trace Plaza.

The 75-year-old Village of St. Charles resident had been driving a white 2022 Honda HRV at about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 westbound on County Road 466 near the shopping plaza, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP trooper included this sketch in the accident report.
She apparently failed to notice a blue 2010 Honda Civic in front of her and rear-ended the vehicle, which was also traveling westbound. The force of the impact pushed the Honda Civic into the rear end of a white 2013 Ford Mustang, driven by a 63-year-old resident of the Village of Summerhill.

The driver who caused the accident was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital, as was a passenger in her vehicle, a 78-year-old woman who resides with her. A 39-year-old Leesburg woman, who had been driving the Honda Civic, was also transported by ambulance to the hospital in The Villages.

The driver who caused the accident was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

