Villager ticketed in three-vehicle crash at Southern Trace Plaza

A Villager has been ticketed as the result of a three-vehicle crash at Southern Trace Plaza.

The 75-year-old Village of St. Charles resident had been driving a white 2022 Honda HRV at about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 westbound on County Road 466 near the shopping plaza, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

She apparently failed to notice a blue 2010 Honda Civic in front of her and rear-ended the vehicle, which was also traveling westbound. The force of the impact pushed the Honda Civic into the rear end of a white 2013 Ford Mustang, driven by a 63-year-old resident of the Village of Summerhill.

The driver who caused the accident was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital, as was a passenger in her vehicle, a 78-year-old woman who resides with her. A 39-year-old Leesburg woman, who had been driving the Honda Civic, was also transported by ambulance to the hospital in The Villages.

The driver who caused the accident was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.