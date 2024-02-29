Kenneth R. Mosher

April 24, 1942 – February 26, 2024

Kenneth Robert “Kenny Blue Eyes” Mosher, 81, went to be with the Lord on February 26, 2024 at Sumter Place in The Villages, Florida. Ken was born on April 24, 1942 in Boston, Massachusetts to his parents Hugh Mosher and Elizabeth (Adams) Mosher.

Kenny moved to The Villages, Florida 15 years ago from Aurora, Ohio. He was a Christian and a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood. He was extremely active and belonged to The American Legion of Lady Lake, Vietnam Veterans of America, Masonic Lodge of Wildwood, Sons of the American Revolution, Single Action Shooting Society and a member of The North – South Skirmish Association. He was a retired Group President and in charge of the Personal Computer Division for the LDI Company in Ohio. He was a proud veteran who served in the United States Air Force.

Kenny is survived by his loving sons: Ken Mosher, Jr., and his wife Laurie of The Villages, FL, Don Mosher and his wife Kristin of Manahawkin, NJ and Kevin Mosher and his wife Theresa of Sitka, AL; a brother: John Mosher of The Villages, FL; sister: Tisha Downer and her husband Allen of Thorndike, ME; nine loving grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 29, 2024 from 3:00PM to 5:00PM at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel, Wildwood with a Prayer Service at 4:30PM. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2024 at 3:00PM at First Presbyterian Church, Wildwood, Florida.