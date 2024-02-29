Lois Harriet Schlichting

June 20, 1937 – February 24, 2024

Lois Schlichting (née Herrmann) died in hospice care on February 24, 2024 in The Villages, FL due to a sudden illness. She was 86.

Lois was born on June 20, 1937 the daughter of John and Renetta Herrmann. She was a 1955 graduate of Pearl River High School in New York. Shortly after, she married her sweetheart Robert Schlichting. They moved to New Milford, NJ where Lois was a homemaker and a Recreation Advisor at Woodcrest Nursing Home. She retired in 1992, moving to Toms River, NJ. In 2012, they made their final move to The Villages, FL.

Lois enjoyed her time with the Sunday mahjong group and was an avid golfer. She was very proud of the hole in one she shot on the Herron golf course. Lois also spent time quilting, sewing and gardening.

Lois was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Robert; son, David Schlichting of Highland Lakes, NJ; daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Carl Stroh of Milford, DE; and her daughter and son-in-law, Kristine and Glenn Demay, of Coral Spring, FL. Five grandchildren, Brian and Talia Dew; Samantha Demay and Aaron Hassell; Alyssa Dew and Travis Milligan; Mackenzie and Fabio Arias; and Juliana Schlichting; and four great-grandchildren.

Lois will be buried in a private ceremony this summer in Nyack, NY. In memory of Lois, please consider donating to St. Jude’s.