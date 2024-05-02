Predictions of super-charged hurricane season emphasize need for preparation

A super-charged hurricane season is being predicted with a near-record number of storms possible and that means preparation is more important than ever.

Hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and runs through the end of November. Now is the time to make sure you have a fully prepared hurricane kit, a plan for staying in place or evacuating and a plan for your pet, should a major storm hit.

AccuWeather, which provides weather forecasting services worldwide, has come out with its 2024 hurricane season predictions and says it could be a wild ride in the Atlantic.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to feature well above the historical average number of tropical storms, hurricanes, major hurricanes and direct U.S. impacts.

AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting 20-25 named storms across the Atlantic basin in 2024, including 8-12 hurricanes, four to seven major hurricanes and four to six direct U.S. impacts.

The reason for the prediction for the increased number of storms is the warming temperature of the ocean.

The last major hurricane to hit The Villages was Hurricane Irma in 2017, which left millions of dollars in damage and cleanup costs in its wake.