A Villager was thrilled to get two holes-in-one after a 60-year drought.

Charlie Cox of the Village of McClure got the first lucky ace March 30 at the Mangrove Executive Golf Course. It was his first-ever hole-in-one after golfing for 60 years.

Imagine his surprise when he scored a second lucky ace on April 27 at Hole #2 at the Okeechobee Executive Golf Course. It was at 111 yards and he used a pitching wedge.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com