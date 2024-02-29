Wildwood woman arrested after allegedly selling meth near church

A Wildwood woman was arrested after allegedly selling methamphetamine near a church.

Jamie Lynn Marchlewski, 42, was booked Wednesday at the Sumter County Detention Center on numerous drug charges. Bond was set at $70,000.

Her arrest is the culmination of an investigation that began in March 2023 when Marchlewski sold methamphetamine to a confidential law enforcement informant near the Moreland Baptist Church.

Marchlewski and the confidential informant set up the transaction via social media, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.