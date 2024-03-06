To the Editor:

I am seeing a lot of complaints about the conditions of the golf courses, executive especially. I was a golf course superintendent for many years in Florida. There many ways to improve “turf health” and it can be done with the right tools and practices. The excessive play is a major determent to achieving better playing conditions. I personally know a manager from one of the management companies who was overseeing three nine-hole executive golf courses. They have since left The Villages over not being able to provide the conditions the residents and The Villages management expects.

I could go on and on but there is definitely an issue with course decline on multiple courses. This problem doesn’t just get better by ignoring it or talking about it. I am considering getting back in the business and who knows what the future holds. I will say this, there are enough courses around to rotate closures for “cultural practices” to be performed.

Villages management and the management companies maintaining these courses have to be on the same page.

I, too, want to see these conditions improve as does my mom who plays way more then me!

Robert Jones

Village of SummerHill