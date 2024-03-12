Charles William Carroll Jr.

April 27, 1962 – March 8, 2024

Charles William Carroll Jr., 61, formerly of The Villages, Florida, died on March 8th, 2024.

Charles, better known as Billy, was born on April 27th, 1962 in Hialeah Florida to Charles W Carroll Sr. and Alice E Short. He was a man of God first, a family man second, and a successful business owner since 1979. He was a pillar in the community and touched the lives of everyone around him. He was an honorable and dependable man. He never met a stranger and would talk for hours. There wasn’t a person alive that he wouldn’t have given the shirt off his back to (when he actually wore one).

He is survived by his mother, Alice Short 82 of Hagerstown, Maryland. His 3 children, Katie Baker + Justin (39) Charles W Carroll III + Dana (37), Kathryn Carroll (28), and their mother Terri Carroll (58). His 7 Grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and greats.

A memorial is being held on March 14th, 2024 at 5:30 pm at First Baptist Church of Leesburg south campus 25900 US Hwy 27, Leesburg, FL 34748.