Help the poor woman with the weeds

To the Editor:

I have no idea what county this woman lives in. I know it must be an HOA community. Ours is an HOA community, too. We do and don’t own our property. Not, when you must ask permission to do anything to your property. When we lived in Ocala, our HOA had expired. Didn’t mean someone wouldn’t come by to let you know that a small group of people had issues with something. Who cares? I didn’t. I also didn’t report people. So very childish. If a complaint is made, all parties should be required to attend the Board Meeting, so that people know who is doing what. While an HOA has the final say on issues, there is a law about the complaint. I worked for Marion County Code Enforcement in Ocala. The law for Marion County states that no one can make you cut your grass or weeds. I only hope this woman is in Marion County. I hate that the people here are rude, hateful, vengeful, gossips, liars, and can’t let any rumors die. True or not, they keep it going. They have nothing else to do. More power to this poor woman. If, she had any nice neighbors, they would have known she was gone and helped her out. So many people here have no understanding of Southern hospitality. One day, their cohorts will turn on them. Word of mouth is a powerful thing. Karma is alive and well. And, she knows where you live.

Jimma Wise

Del Webb Spruce Creek