To the Editor:

We have been here for three years. I am appalled at the atrocious conditions of MOST of the executive golf courses. The logic of “the courses get a lot of play” is an EXCUSE, not a reason.

It is my understanding that 14 of the executive golf courses are closed (during the busiest time of the year for golfing). Most of the courses that are open are in horrible condition — absolutely embarrassing condition. Who is responsible for this? The advertisement of “free golf for life” is a bunch of hooey. Some of the greens are in the worst condition of any golf course I have ever played in my 50 years of playing golf.

Thousands of homes continue to be built “down south” with little infrastructure and golf courses. This is a disgrace

Barry Michael

Village of Hillsborough