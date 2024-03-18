78.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 18, 2024
type here...

African goose at Veterans Memorial Park in The Villages

By Staff Report

This African goose was spotted by a pond at Veterans Memorial Park in The Villages. Thanks to Konni Yingst for sharing his photo!

African goose at Veterans Memorial Park in The Villages
African goose at Veterans Memorial Park in The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Take down all the vitriolic flags in The Villages

A Village of Santo Domingo resident agrees with fellow residents who says its time to take down all the vitriolic flags in The Villages.

Advertisement of ‘free golf for life’ is a bunch of hooey

A Village of Hillsborough resident contends that with the golf courses in such poor condition, the advertisement of “free golf for life” is a bunch of hooey.

We need to decrease the vulgarity before someone gets hurt

A Village of St. Charles resident says we need to decrease the vulgarity before someone gets hurt in The Villages.

It’s time to take a stand on flags flying in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident says it’s time to take a stand on the flags that are allowed to fly on flagpoles in The Villages.

Why are homeowners forced to pay in stone vs. sod fiasco?

A Village of Chatham resident wonders why homeowners - rather than realtors - have faced financial penalties as a result of the stone vs. sod fiasco. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos