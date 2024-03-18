Florida senators demand plan from Biden to prevent mass influx from Haiti

As political unrest and gang violence surges in Haiti, U.S. Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio sent a letter to President Joe Biden demanding answers on his administration’s plan to prevent the ongoing humanitarian and security crisis from having a direct negative impact on American national security and families, especially in Florida.

The senators contend that over the past three years, the Biden administration has repeatedly granted entry to mass numbers of foreign citizens without proper vetting and then provided these individuals with cash, phones, lawyers and other services paid for by the U.S. taxpayer.

“The violence and unrest in Haiti is extremely alarming. Florida is home to a vibrant community of Haitian-Americans, and we join them in praying for their loved ones and the Haitian people, and for an immediate return to peace and lawful order,” the senators said in their letter to the presidents.

The senators added that the people of Haiti deserve our sympathy, targeted American assistance and the support of the international community.

“However, Floridians and the rest of the American public will not tolerate your administration again opening the floodgates for countless, unvetted foreign nationals to stream into our country, putting our national security at grave risk and creating untold public safety threats for our communities. We must consider this danger due to the numerous reports of gangs committing jailbreaks in Haiti and releasing thousands of dangerous criminals,” Rubio and Scott said in the letter.