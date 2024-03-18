78.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 18, 2024
type here...

Michigan man arrested on drunk driving charge after leaving City Fire

By Staff Report
Thomas Mitchell Case
Thomas Mitchell Case

A Michigan man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving a popular nightspot at Lake Sumter Landing.

Thomas Mitchell Case, 32, was spotted walking with an older woman late Friday night when they got into a golf cart and headed south on Canal Street, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She drove the golf cart into a parking lot near TooJay’s Deli and parked near a black Lincoln passenger car with Michigan license plates. He began to get into the vehicle when he was approached by a deputy.

“I was hoping you weren’t driving,” the deputy told Case.

He admitted he had consumed “four or five beers” at City Fire. He identified the beer as Michelob Ultra. He was asked to rate his level of intoxication, with 0 being sober and 10 being heavily intoxicated. He rated himself a 4.

Two empty Michelob Ultra cans and one empty Mango White Claw can were found in the Lincoln.

Case initially took part in field sobriety exercises, but refused to continue. He provided breath samples that registered .230 and .257 blood alcohol content.

Case, who was apparently staying locally in the Village of Winifred, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Take down all the vitriolic flags in The Villages

A Village of Santo Domingo resident agrees with fellow residents who says its time to take down all the vitriolic flags in The Villages.

Advertisement of ‘free golf for life’ is a bunch of hooey

A Village of Hillsborough resident contends that with the golf courses in such poor condition, the advertisement of “free golf for life” is a bunch of hooey.

We need to decrease the vulgarity before someone gets hurt

A Village of St. Charles resident says we need to decrease the vulgarity before someone gets hurt in The Villages.

It’s time to take a stand on flags flying in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident says it’s time to take a stand on the flags that are allowed to fly on flagpoles in The Villages.

Why are homeowners forced to pay in stone vs. sod fiasco?

A Village of Chatham resident wonders why homeowners - rather than realtors - have faced financial penalties as a result of the stone vs. sod fiasco. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos