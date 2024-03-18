Michigan man arrested on drunk driving charge after leaving City Fire

A Michigan man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving a popular nightspot at Lake Sumter Landing.

Thomas Mitchell Case, 32, was spotted walking with an older woman late Friday night when they got into a golf cart and headed south on Canal Street, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She drove the golf cart into a parking lot near TooJay’s Deli and parked near a black Lincoln passenger car with Michigan license plates. He began to get into the vehicle when he was approached by a deputy.

“I was hoping you weren’t driving,” the deputy told Case.

He admitted he had consumed “four or five beers” at City Fire. He identified the beer as Michelob Ultra. He was asked to rate his level of intoxication, with 0 being sober and 10 being heavily intoxicated. He rated himself a 4.

Two empty Michelob Ultra cans and one empty Mango White Claw can were found in the Lincoln.

Case initially took part in field sobriety exercises, but refused to continue. He provided breath samples that registered .230 and .257 blood alcohol content.

Case, who was apparently staying locally in the Village of Winifred, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.