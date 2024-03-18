78.5 F
The Villages
Monday, March 18, 2024
Tesla driver ticketed after crash sends one person to hospital

By Staff Report

The driver of a Tesla was ticketed after a crash sent one person to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

The driver of this blue Tesla was ticketed after a crash on Buena Vista Boulevard
The man driving the blue Tesla at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday was pulling out of Avalos Drive, exiting from the Village of Harmeswood of Belle Aire, making a left turn onto Buena Vista Boulevard when he collided with a silver Nissan which was northbound on Buena Vista Boulevard, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The airbag deployed in this silver Nissan as a result of the crash
The man in the Nissan suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to the hospital in The Villages. The airbag in the Nissan deployed as a result of the crash.

The man driving the Tesla was ticketed on a charge of violation of right of way. He escaped injury.

