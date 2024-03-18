Tesla driver ticketed after crash sends one person to hospital

The driver of a Tesla was ticketed after a crash sent one person to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

The man driving the blue Tesla at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday was pulling out of Avalos Drive, exiting from the Village of Harmeswood of Belle Aire, making a left turn onto Buena Vista Boulevard when he collided with a silver Nissan which was northbound on Buena Vista Boulevard, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The man in the Nissan suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to the hospital in The Villages. The airbag in the Nissan deployed as a result of the crash.

The man driving the Tesla was ticketed on a charge of violation of right of way. He escaped injury.