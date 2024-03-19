54.5 F
By Staff Report
Donald Wayne Franz, 81, passed away on February 27th, 2024, of coronary artery disease at The Villages, FL.

He was born in Crystal Falls, Michigan on March 8, 1942, and upon his retirement, moved to The Villages from Japan in 1998. He is the son of Elaine (Pfeifer) Franz and grandson of Emma Jane Berg, Crystal Falls, MI. Don attended Crystal Falls High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force (1960-64) and graduated from The Pennsylvania State University in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Don served as the Director of Parks and Recreation for Plymouth Meeting, PA (1970-73) and for Broomfield, CO (1973-78). Don retired from the Dept of Defense (Army) where he was a Supervisor Program Analyst in Japan. During this employment with the Federal Government (1980-1998), He resided in Alaska, Europe, and Japan.

Don enjoyed traveling, golfing, and reading. He especially enjoyed spending time and playing golf in Hawaii with his many friends living there. He was a sales Associate at The Villages, Glenview Golf Shop for 23 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Crystal Falls, MI, the Scottish Rite Consistory in Denver, CO, and the Shriners International, Ft. Worth, TX.

Survivors include his wife, Suzue (Sue); a daughter, Lynda Jane Sydejko, grandsons Patrick and Christopher Howard of Harrisburg, PA; sister, Dorothy Hookenson of Iron River, MI.
Don was cremated with interment at the Florida National Military Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

In lieu of gifts and flowers, please donate to your local Animal Rescue Organization.

