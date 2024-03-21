Ann M. Bower

July 10, 1935 – March 9, 2024

Ann M. Bower, of The Villages, Florida and Brewster, MA, died March 9th.

She was born in Troy, NY and graduated from the College of St. Rose, and went on to receive her EDD from Syracuse University in 1990. She was married to Richard C. Bower and shared time living in both Syracuse and Cape Cod together before his death in 2014. She was a passionate educator who cared about her students and teaching.

Ann is survived by three children, and four grandchildren. She will be memorialized at a mass at Our Lady of the Cape RC Church in August. In lieu of flowers, please donate directly to https://nwlc.org/ or https://educategirls.us/