71.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 22, 2024
type here...

Former N.Y. college coach back home after violating sex offender probation

By Staff Report
Richard Gerard Kelly
Richard Gerard Kelly

A former New York college coach convicted in a video scandal is back home with his parents in The Villages after violating his sex offender probation.

Richard Gerard Kelly, 53, was arrested Wednesday for violating his sex offender probation. He was released Friday from the Sumter County Detention Center after posting $1,000 bond.

Earlier this year he registered a permanent address at 1311 La Estrellita Way in the Village of Santiago, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement..

Kelly coached the men’s volleyball team at Marist College, a private liberal arts college on the banks of the Hudson River in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

In 2022, he was sentenced to two to six years in state prison after admitting to illegally recording people for his sexual gratification. He later appealed the sentence claiming it was too harsh.

Kelly was first arrested by New York State Police in 2020 on felony charges of second-degree possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child and second-degree unlawful surveillance. That investigation was prompted by a cyber tip from the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Police said at the time that Kelly was accused of possessing images “consistent with child sexual exploitation” and recording candid images of unsuspecting victims, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal. That case led to investigators finding evidence of Kelly filming 10 people in his capacity as a Marist coach, for which he was arrested in 2021. He later pleaded guilty in both cases. At the time, Kelly’s attorney indicated his client had undergone treatment and therapy and was remorseful, according to local press accounts.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Do golfers even know the turf rules?

The golf courses in The Villages are taking a beating and a resident wonders if residents know the turf rules.

If you do not like the South then go back North

A Lake Panasoffkee reader says that if you do not like the South then you should go back North. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Solution for more executive tee times

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, proposes a solution that would provided more executive tee times.

A view of life in The Villages from the Village of Newell

A resident of the Village of Newell, who moved here to escape the cold and the snow, offers her take in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Fire assessment impact fees for new construction

A Village of Belvedere resident contends that impact fees on new construction should pay for the new fire services needed in the southern end of The Villages.

Photos