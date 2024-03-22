Sondra Anne Letizia-Rahall

May 5, 1937 – March 12, 2024

To know Sandy Letizia-Rahall was to know a woman with a zeal for life and for Jesus. She framed her love for God, her family, and so many dear, dear friends into a life that was filled with joy! She believed that the Lord would fulfill His promises to her, and He did! Her favorite Bible verse was Romans 8:28, “And we know that God causes all things to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to His purposes.”

Sandy’s faith is now sight. She battled Parkinson’s Disease more than 20 years, and she passed into the care of the Lord on Tuesday March 12, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones, in her daughter’s Westerville home where she lived for the past 2 years. She was 86. Her last words were, “I’m strong and I’m a fighter!”

Born Sondra Anne Hamilton on May 5, 1937 in Marion, Ohio to parents Herman F. and Margaret Evelyn (Gruber) Hamilton, she graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1955. Though she worked a short time at The Mansfield Telephone Company, she decided her calling was to raise her family. She married David Letizia and they were blessed with three children, to whom Sandy was devoted. Dave and Sandy owned the Dairy Belle in Bellville for a period of time, primarily because ice cream was Sandy’s favorite food!

They raised the kids in Bellville, where Sandy was a member of The Bellville Presbyterian Church and the First Presbyterian Church in Mansfield, and she served the congregation as Sunday school teacher and deacon. During the 70s, 80s and 90s, Sandy was a member of the Christian Women’s Club, and for several years, served as President. During the 70s and 80s, Sandy taught The Total Woman courses that were pioneered by her dear friend and spiritual mentor Marabel Morgan. Her children remember her being a “room mom” at school, a member of the PTA and generally, a “mom” to all of their friends, not only because their friends were always welcome in their home, but also because they regularly heard their mom praying for their friends. Later, she loved working at The Bellville Star focusing on advertising, sales and editing. Sandy also served at the Wildwood Food Pantry for many years when she lived in The Villages, FL.

Her husband Dave preceded her in death in 1993 following 36 years of marriage. She is also preceded in death by her brother Donald “Buck” Hamilton and his wife Linda Mellott Hamilton, her best friend and sister-in-law Phyllis Letizia Schlosser, sisters-in-law Josephine Letizia Mott and Margaret Letizia, brother-in-law Carl Letizia, nephews Thomas Schlosser and Steve Schlosser, and niece Stacy Hamilton.

Sandy later married Robert Rahall, and they enjoyed 22 years living in The Villages, Florida, where Sandy was a member of New Covenant United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir there, and sang duets with her dear friend, Kay Pliszka, not just in church, but for events all around The Villages. She loved playing golf, swimming and doing yoga.

A talented artist, Sandy preferred pencil drawings and painting with acrylics, and was quite accomplished in doing portraits and caricatures. If you showed Sandy a picture, she could copy it, as evidenced by the Pokemon and Scooby-Doo pictures she painted for her grandkids. The Santa Claus slate paintings she gave her kids will be forever treasured. She was also an accomplished writer. She was published in Guideposts, and wrote a myriad of poems and reflections. But her greatest gift was reading and studying her Bible. She was passionate about sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Even in the last several weeks of her life, she contacted dear friends to make sure that they had accepted Jesus as their Lord and Savior and prayed with them.

She is survived by her children David “Chip” (Julie) Letizia of Westerville, Greg Letizia of Bellville; Kathy (Phil) Marzullo of Westerville; Tracy (Russ) Riemer of Marysville, Mark (Paula) Rahall of San Diego; grandchildren Tori Marzullo, Chase (Cara) Letizia, Vince (Haven) Marzullo, Dominic Marzullo, Alexandra (Aaron) Jeffire, Anastasia Rahall, and Maximilian Rahall; great-grandchildren Theodore Marzullo and Tilly Jeffire; husband Robert Rahall of The Villages, Florida. Sandy is also survived by her step-sister Linda Mast, step-brother Freddie (Barb) Willis, brother-in-law Steve Schlosser, nieces Jennifer (Jon) Tokash and Julie (Randy) Doup, Jill Schlosser, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and greats.The family would like to deeply thank dear friends (and now forever family) De’Sha Baez, Penny Ice and Tonya Flowers for their steadfast care and love for Sandy over the years, which allowed her to stay in her daughter’s home. There is NO WAY we could have pulled this off without you! These amazing caretakers learned what was important to Sandy, prayed with her, and loved her as their own.

Sandy’s family will receive guests Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home, where her Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 4 p.m. Celebrant Pastor Chris Radio will officiate. Interment (at a later date) will be in Mansfield Memorial Park.

Contributions in Sandy’s memory may be made at the funeral home to Wildwood Food Pantry, 300 Mason St., Wildwood, FL 34785 or BNOC 84 Main St., Bellville OH 44813.