Teen treated for leg injury at Brownwood ER after kicking out hotel window

By Meta Minton
Kenya Renita Davis
A teen was treated for a leg injury at the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood after kicking out a hotel window.

Kenya Renita Davis, 18, of Wildwood, called 911 Thursday morning and told a dispatcher she was in need of urgent medical attention at the Days Inn on State Road 44 in Wildwood. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy arrived at the hotel and found the broken window. He followed a blood trail that led the parking lot. The deputy learned that Davis had gotten into a white SUV. She was later located at the Brownwood ER clinic.

Security footage at the hotel showed that Davis and another woman had gone to a room, occupied by a male and a female, and began to “knock aggressively” on the door. The women had been so forceful that they caused the door to “bow,” according to the arrest report.

Davis proceeded to kick out the window of the hotel room from the outside. Her leg had entered the occupied room, the report noted. Damage to the window was estimated to be $600.

Following medical treatment, Davis was arrested on charges of burglary and criminal damage to property. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.

