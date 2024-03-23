AMAC will offer sessions about steps to take in case of sudden death

The Association of Mature American Citizens will offer two upcoming sessions about the important steps to take in case of sudden death.

If you passed away tomorrow, will your loved ones know what to do? Will they know where your financial information and tax records, insurance records, and investment documents are stored? Will they be able to locate your most current will, health care directives, and documented funeral wishes? Can they locate important household documents, like deeds, car titles, and pension statements?

The list goes on and on, but the important point is that having this type of pertinent information organized and available in a structured place is something you can do in advance for those you leave behind. This seminar offered by the AMAC Foundation has been structured to guide you through the process of creating your “Survivor Notebook,” the repository that will help your loved ones cope after your passing.

Two separate three-hour sessions will give participants information about identifying what needs to be considered, assembling the material as we go in an accessible format, and developing an approach to maintaining the material so that it’s always current.

The sessions are set for:

• Session 1 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. April 2

• Session 2 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. April 9

Both sessions will be held at the Villages Library, Pinellas Plaza, 7375 Powell Road.

There is no charge for this in-person seminar. Light Refreshments will be served at each session, and notebook materials will be provided. Space is limited.

To register, contact the AMAC Foundation at 888-750-2622 or sign up online at https://amacfoundation.org/event/sudden-death-2-day-seminar-spring-session/