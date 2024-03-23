78 F
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Walmart employee sentenced in theft case after sudden leave of absence

By Staff Report
Erin Coleen Avellaneda
A Walmart employee who aroused suspicion when she took a sudden leave of absence has been sentenced in a theft case.

Erin Coleen Avellaneda, 43, of Weirsdale, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft this past week in Marion County Court. Three counts of theft were dropped in exchange for her plea. She has been placed on probation for six months and has been ordered to pay $500.33 in restitution to Walmart. She also served three days in jail at the time of her arrest this past November.

Last year, Avellaneda’s daughter was fired for stealing from the store in Summerfield, prompting Avellaneda to take “an unexpected leave of absence” from the same store, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A manager thought the timing was suspicious and began reviewing surveillance footage.

The manager found that Avellanda had failed to properly scan merchandise at the store, including:

• Sept. 3 she failed to scan a Shark Vacuum valued at $399.

• Sept.17 Avellaneda did not scan two apple snacks

• Sept. 18 she did not scan four Hanes bras

• Sept. 19 she did not scan a 28-count container of chips

• Sept. 20 Avelleneda did not scan a container of Downey fabric softener.

The total value of the stolen merchandise was $500.33.

