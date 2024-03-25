72.9 F
The Villages
Monday, March 25, 2024
The Developer should remain in charge of internal deed restrictions

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Can you imagine what will happen throughout The Villages if the Developer turns over enforcement of internal deed restrictions to the CDDs?  A big “mish mash” of rules, some allowing kids others not.  We all moved here because it was a “senior” community.
and the only one who can enforce that is the developer who seems to have moved on as he plows his way toward Orlando.  Once the kids are allowed to live here, the entire demographic changes that affects housing, restaurants, facilities and transportation to say the least
We can’t leave that responsibility to the CDDs.

Michael Scotto
Village of Chatham

 

