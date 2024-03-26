82.2 F
Bomb threat mailed to Wildwood Elementary School deemed hoax by sheriff’s office

By Jeremiah Delgado

A bomb threat that was mailed to Wildwood Elementary School was deemed a hoax after the school was evacuated by law enforcement authorities and searched for several hours on Tuesday.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the incident at the school, which is located at 300 Huey Street in Wildwood, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to SCSO, at around 11 a.m., school officials reported receiving a letter in the mail threatening a bomb.

Law enforcement authorities were able to identify the origin of the letter and its sender immediately.

“Due to the location and identity of the sender, law enforcement did not suspect the bomb threat to be an immediate threat,” reads a statement issued by SCSO.

The sheriff’s office says that it evacuated the school “out of an abundance of caution and as a matter of procedure.”

The sheriff’s office, along with officers from the Wildwood Police Department and K9s from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, worked to clear the school building by building.

“The school has been cleared. There were no explosives located, classes will resume as normal,” reads the statement from SCSO.

