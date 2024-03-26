76.4 F
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Fighting Biden’s war on American energy

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Last week, I voted to pass H.R. 1121, the Protecting American Production Act, legislation that prevents the Biden Administration from unilaterally banning hydraulic fracturing and H.R. 6009, the Restoring American Energy Dominance Act, legislation that would unleash onshore energy production.

President Biden’s anti-American energy policies have devastated our country’s energy production and led to higher costs for families. These bills fight back against President Biden’s anti-American energy policies, promote American energy production made with American workers, and will help bring down the cost of energy for consumers.

I remain committed to embracing innovation and promoting energy made in America with American workers and bringing down prices for consumers.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

