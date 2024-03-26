I don’t think the original Developer saw this coming

To the Editor:

Everyone has an opinion and that is alright. There is nothing wrong with an opinion it’s the person making the statements feelings.

My feeling is that the Developer Schwartz and his son Gary Morse did one hell of a job but, they never thought about enforcing the rules they either made or authorized and it’s getting out of control. Without enforcement, there is chaos and feuding. There will always be those who push the envelope or think they are above the rules. Time to find happiness for yourself and the heck with those who are selfish.

Mike Sanger

Village of St. Charles