Tuesday, March 26, 2024
State law would give Tallahassee more control over short-term rentals

By Staff Report

A new state law would give Tallahassee more control over short-term rentals, including airbnbs which have become the scourge of many neighborhoods in The Villages.

Domenick Tufariello of the Village of Pine Ridge fears that the short-term rental market has taken a toll on the lifestyle of The Villages.

People coming for two or three days trashing the place bringing all kind of people, trash and parties for two days and leaving? When will The Villages staff and administration review this and put some kind of restrictions in place? The residents are worried,” Tufariello said.

The state Senate recently passed a bill that would impose limits on short-term vacation rentals, including limiting the number of people who can stay in the rental and require the owner of the rental unit to properly registered with local authorities. The rental property would also be required to have an emergency contact available around the clock should a problem arise. The state law would superseded any local measures governing short-term rentals.

Local Senators Dennis Baxley and Blaise Ingoglia both voted for the measure.

Villagers have complained that the growing number of airbnbs and VRBOs in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown have attracted parties who flout the rules, invade the pools, leave behind trash and ruin neighborhoods.

