Larry A. Taylor

September 20, 1940 – March 24, 2024

Colonel (Ret) Larry A. Taylor, 83, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 8:12am at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL with his wife Mary and three daughters by his side. Larry was born in Granville, Ohio on September 20, 1940, and grew up in Newark, Ohio where many family members still reside. And while the Army took him all over the world, his Ohio family was always close to his heart.

Son of a National Guardsman, Monford “Victor” Taylor, CW04 (Retired), Larry enlisted in the National Guard in 1957 at the age of 17 in the 737th Maintenance Battalion in Newark, Ohio. In 1965, he volunteered for active duty in the United States Army, and after serving 38 years with tours in Vietnam, Germany and stateside, he retired a full Colonel in 1992. He was highly decorated and respected and ultimately, he was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal and the Legion of Merit Medal upon retirement. While on active duty, Larry got his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration at the University of South Florida in 1971 after returning from Vietnam and his Master’s Degree in Business Administration in 1977 from the University of Utah while on Active Duty in Germany. After his Army service, he continued his career working at the American Red Cross and the Cypress Consulting firm until his official retirement in 2001. With one more move, he and Mary settled in The Villages Florida, where he volunteered and shared his knowledge, skills and time serving the Lord at the New Covenant United Methodist Church.

Larry’s contributions, success and accolades throughout his life, pale in comparison to the man he was as a husband, father, grandfather, and friend. During this time of sadness, so many have reached out to tell his family of his kindness, mentorship, and pure altruism. He left behind a family and community that knew how much they were loved and cherished. We are heartbroken but grateful for the time we had with him and know that he is at peace and with family in the arms of the Lord.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, CW04 (Retired) Monford Victor Taylor and Betty Jean (Hanby) Taylor and his brother SSG (Retired) Danny Lee Taylor (survived by wife Donna Taylor), and son-in-law, Kris Bashore. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Kathleen (Lybarger) who knew only love, laughter, adventure, and devotion for 58 years. He will be loved eternally and deeply missed by his daughters Misty Bashore, Christy Parkhill and son-in-law Pat Parkhill, and Lisa Votaw and son-in-law Aaron Votaw. His legacy lives on in his five grandchildren, Matt Bashore (wife Allison), Tyler Parkhill (wife Lauren), Travis Bashore (wife Kristin), Kalyn Votaw (age 18) and Evan Votaw (age 15), as well as his three great grandchildren, Mason Bashore (age 12), Wesley Bashore (age 9), and Tyson Parkhill (age 9) and Colton Bashore (age 8) who were blessed by his love, generosity, and humorous wisdom.

For the friends and neighbors who became his Villages family over the last 23 years, he loved the time he spent dancing, dining and mostly golfing with you. These years with you all were well deserved and enjoyed to the fullest.

The celebration of his life will take place at New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodridge Dr. The Villages Florida on Thursday, March 28th at 11am. His burial will follow on Friday, March 29th at the Florida National Cemetery at 10am with full Military Honors. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the New Covenant United Methodist Church.