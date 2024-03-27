79.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Loafer the alligator has become favorite of residents in The Villages

By Staff Report

An alligator named Loafer, who lives in a pond in the Village of Pennecamp, has become a favorite of residents.

Penny Loafer
Loafer the alligator is beloved in the Village of Pennecamp.

“Loafer is named after our social group The Penneloafers and because he loafs on the banks most of the time sunning himself. During mating season Loafer leaves for a while looking for love and eventually returns,” said Eileen Witmer of the Village of Pennecamp, who submitted the photo.

In celebration of the upcoming courtship and mating season, share your alligator photos at news@villages-news.com

