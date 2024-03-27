Loafer the alligator has become favorite of residents in The Villages

An alligator named Loafer, who lives in a pond in the Village of Pennecamp, has become a favorite of residents.

“Loafer is named after our social group The Penneloafers and because he loafs on the banks most of the time sunning himself. During mating season Loafer leaves for a while looking for love and eventually returns,” said Eileen Witmer of the Village of Pennecamp, who submitted the photo.

