Nancy Elaine Eubank

March 10, 1934 – March 19, 2024

Nancy Elaine Forlines Eubank, born March 10, 1934 in Hurt, Virginia to parents Robert and Tinny Forlines.

Nancy graduated from Gretna high school in the national beta club on February 25, 1953. She married Billy F. Eubank and they spent 71 beautiful years together. On March 10, 2024, Nancy completed 90 years, that was her hope! After Billy returned from over seas duty with the Air Force, she traveled with him and was a continual volunteer in working to help others.

She is survived by husband Billy Eubank, their son William Gerald Eubank and his wife, Beth. They reside in Lock Port, New York.

After 30 years in western New York, Billy and Nancy relocated to The Villages where she continued her volunteer position and spent many happy years working and being a part of The Chapel of Christian Faith.

She will be missed by many friends, but we know she is with her Lord.

The funeral service was held March 26 at the Chapel of Christian Faith in Lady Lake, followed by burial in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.