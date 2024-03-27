Ruby-throated hummingbird at Butterfly Garden at the Lake Deaton United Methodist Church

This ruby-throated hummingbird was spotted at the “Flutterby Garden” located on the grounds of the Lake Deaton United Methodist Church. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This ruby-throated hummingbird was spotted at the “Flutterby Garden” located on the grounds of the Lake Deaton United Methodist Church. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.