67.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
type here...

Ruby-throated hummingbird at Butterfly Garden at the Lake Deaton United Methodist Church

By Staff Report

This ruby-throated hummingbird was spotted at the “Flutterby Garden” located on the grounds of the Lake Deaton United Methodist Church. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!

Ruby-throated hummingbird at Butterfly Garden at the Lake Deaton United Methodist Church
Ruby-throated hummingbird at Butterfly Garden at the Lake Deaton United Methodist Church

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Our amenities are being used by families with kids

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Citrus Grove resident says she is not happy about families with kids using amenities paid for by residents.

Finally allocating funds to the golf courses!

A Village of Hadley resident said he is happy that more money is being allocated to the golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump is unfit for any office

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, details why he thinks former President Trump is unfit to hold any office.

I don’t think the original Developer saw this coming

A resident of the Village of St. Charles offers his thoughts on deed compliance and the original Developer of The Villages.

Proudly fly the flag in honor of my father’s Navy service

A Village of St. Johns resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she proudly displays the U.S. Navy flag in honor of her father.

Photos