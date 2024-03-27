79.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
type here...

Scott leads bipartisan effort to improve security at federal buildings

By Villages-News Editorial
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott

Bipartisan legislation authored by Senator Rick Scott and Senator Gary Peters, members of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, to improve security for federal employees and members of the public who visit federal buildings has passed the Senate.

Federal facilities face a wide range of threats, including active shooters, cyber-attacks, hostile surveillance, improvised explosive devices, and more. This legislation requires federal agencies to respond to the Federal Protective Service recommendations on security measures issued within 90 days. The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration. 

“This good legislation will make sure that when the Federal Protective Service makes safety recommendations for federal offices and buildings, they are quickly reviewed and taken into consideration. Federal agencies must do everything necessary to serve the American people while keeping public servants safe. I applaud the Senate for the passage of this important legislation and urge its immediate passage in the House of Representatives,” Scott said. 

In fiscal years 2017 through 2021, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that FPS submitted over 25,000 facility security recommendations, yet agency facility security committees completely ignored 57 percent of those recommendations. When agencies did acknowledge the FPS guidance, they only implemented 27 percent of the recommended security measures. The bipartisan Improving Federal Building Security Act will require federal agencies to adequately respond to security recommendations issued by FPS within 90 days. Agencies may choose to adopt or reject FPS recommendations. However, agencies must provide an explanation to DHS detailing the reasons for any rejected recommendations. The legislation also requires DHS to develop a method to monitor the responses to FPS security assessments and take reasonable actions to ensure agency responses, holding agencies accountable to adopting sound, defensible security decisions. DHS would report annually to Congress on agency responses to FPS security assessments, which would provide a regular snapshot of the threat and security landscape. 
 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Finally allocating funds to the golf courses!

A Village of Hadley resident said he is happy that more money is being allocated to the golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump is unfit for any office

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, details why he thinks former President Trump is unfit to hold any office.

I don’t think the original Developer saw this coming

A resident of the Village of St. Charles offers his thoughts on deed compliance and the original Developer of The Villages.

Proudly fly the flag in honor of my father’s Navy service

A Village of St. Johns resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she proudly displays the U.S. Navy flag in honor of her father.

Trump supporters ignore the facts

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Trump’s supporters are overlooking the facts. 

Photos