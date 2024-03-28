70.3 F
81-year-old Villager picked out of lineup by store manager in theft case

By Staff Report
An 81-year-old Villager is facing a charge of theft after she was picked out of a photo lineup by a store manager.

Mary Catherine Moerman was arrested March 21 at her home at 2099 Westchester Way in the Village of St. Charles on a warrant charging her with theft.

The warrant was issued after Moerman was caught on surveillance in February concealing merchandise in her purse at the Aldi supermarket at Trailwinds Village, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. It appeared Moerman was “using some kind of newspaper ad to conceal the items in her cart, wrapping them one by one, placing them inside her handbag, and removing only the newspaper,” the report said. The items taken that day including a head of cauliflower, a container of green beans and a wedge of cheese.

The store manager picked Moerman out of a photo lineup with “100 percent certainty.”

The report indicated that Moerman is suspected of a similar theft in January at the same store.

She remains free on $150 bond.

