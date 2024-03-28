JoAnn Teasley

January 15, 1948 – March 10, 2024

On March 10th, 2024, JoAnn Teasley passed from this life to the embrace of God’s loving arms. After battling COPD for over a decade, she peacefully completed her work on this earth and joined the other angels in Heaven.

Born on January 15th, 1948 in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania to Dr. Ed and Betty Henderson. JoAnn and her family, which also included her two brothers, Ed and Peter, moved to Rochester, Minnesota where her grandfather and father were pioneers in the field of orthopedic surgery at Mayo Clinic.

After graduating high school in Minnesota, JoAnn obtained her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees at Arizona State University. She went on to teaching elementary school in the Alhambra School District for 17 years where she adored seeing the children absorb new knowledge.

While in Arizona JoAnn met the love of her life, Herbert Ray Teasley. She followed Herbie to Bedford, Texas where they were married in 1985. Shortly thereafter they were transferred to Midland, Texas where they bought a home at Green Tree Country Club. JoAnn’s talents in leadership and her passion for golf lead her away from the classroom. She served as two-time president of the Ladies Golf Association and also led the Women’s West Texas Golf Association as Director for three years. One of her favorite duties was going around rating Texas golf courses for PGA Tournaments.

JoAnn’s success is credited to the friendships she built with her fellow female golf enthusiasts. Those who knew her recall her infectious laugh, her free spirit, and her ability to light up a room with her smile. Gifted with a voice that could command a room, JoAnn was a natural leader wherever she went. After Herbie retired they moved to Granbury, Texas and then on to Delray Beach, Florida, where JoAnn took a position as the Treasurer of the condominium complex they resided in despite battling a breast cancer diagnosis. The last few years of her life were spent in The Villages, Florida.

While in Florida, JoAnn continued to indulge in her love of golf, tennis, playing bridge and watching football. She was a consistently loyal fan to her Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys. Throughout their time together, Herbie and JoAnn’s most treasured moments took place while traveling, whether they were on cruises in the Caribbean or riding trains in Europe or sunning in Mexico.

All through her busy life, JoAnn adored her role as “Auntie JoAnnie” to her six nieces and nephews and as “Grannie JoAnnie” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. JoAnn’s legacy of light, laughter and love will be cherished by those who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Herb Teasley, her daughter by marriage and friend, Cindy Wilhelm, her grandsons, Brent Williams and Blake Wilhelm and great grandchildren.