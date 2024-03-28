76.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 28, 2024
By Staff Report
August 25, 1941 – March 22, 2024

Patricia Mae Thompson, of The Villages, passed away March 22, 2024. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Aug. 25, 1941. She is survived by her husband, Jim Thompson, and her son, John Dines.

Patricia was a resident of The Villages since 2000 and was active in the community, volunteering at Shoe Box, Walking for Breast Cancer, and volunteering at the Lady Lake Elementary School. While she was very active in her community, she especially enjoyed golf and various other games.

Patricia refused to have anything to do with being down, or negative. She will rest in peace knowing she will be missed a battalion of family and friends.

