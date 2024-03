Robert Larivee

February 8, 1932 – March 18, 2024

The Villages – Robert R. Larivee, aged 92, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2024 at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, Florida.

Bob was born on February 8, 1932, in Burlington,Vermont to Arthur and Rolande (Delorme) Larivee. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served in Korea.

A funeral service for family and friends will be held in Burlington, Vermont at a future date.