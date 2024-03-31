78.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Bicyclist from Village of St. Johns spots alligator at pond

By Staff Report

Janet Nusbaum of the Village of St. Johns was riding her bicycle when she came upon a large alligator lazing by a pond.

Janet Nusbaum shot this photo of an alligator lazing near a pond:.jpeg
Janet Nusbaum shot this photo of an alligator lazing near a pond.

In celebration of the upcoming courtship and mating season, share your alligator photos at news@villages-news.com

