Monday, April 1, 2024
Competency review hearing set for man arrested at town square

By Staff Report
Eric Allen Feliciano
A competency review hearing is set this week for a man arrested last year after causing a ruckus at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Eric Allen Feliciano, 30, of Oxford, will be the subject of the competency hearing set for Wednesday morning in front of Judge James Baxley in Lake County Court. A sealed psychological examination is on file with the court.

In November, Feliciano had been declared mentally unfit to proceed with the criminal case. It appears he has received treatment and may now be considered competent for the legal process to more forward.

Feliciano had originally been arrested Feb. 16, 2023 after Lady Lake police officers were dispatched to investigate a report of a man smoking marijuana and playing loud music on his phone. He was also reportedly going into stores at the square and screaming at business owners. A member of Commercial Property Management told police that The Villages wanted to press charges against Feliciano.

Police tried to handcuff Feliciano, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall. He resisted their efforts and tried to push away from them, kicking an officer in the shin. He refused to get out of a squad car when it reached the Lake County Jail. His resistance required that he be placed in a restraint chair.

He was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

