Electronics and hazardous waste drop-off amnesty day to be offered

The popular Amnesty Day home electronics and hazardous waste drop-off will occur Saturday, April 6, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Lake Okahumpka Park, 6085 E SR 44 in Wildwood. Sumter County residents can drop off eligible items free of charge.

With many conducting spring cleaning, there is no better time to take advantage of an Amnesty

Drop-off Day. Each year, residents drop off more than 100,000 pounds of recycled material and more than 50,000 pounds of hazardous material. The next Amnesty Drop-off Day will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Garry Breeden Public Works Building, 319 East Anderson Ave, Bushnell.

Items accepted include automotive fluids and batteries, herbicides, propane tanks up to 25 pounds, cleaners, household electronics (TVs, VCRs, computers, etc.), rechargeable household batteries, latex and oil paints, solvents, pool chemicals, and others.

DO NOT bring:

1. Biological/infectious waste

2. Explosives

3. Radioactive waste

4. Empty paint cans

5. Tires

For more information, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/amnestyday