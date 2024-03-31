78.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 31, 2024
By Staff Report
Joseph P. Lamb Jr.
April 26, 1941 – March 23, 2024

Joe Lamb, 82, born in Manhattan, NY, raised in Philadelphia Pennsylvania, died on March 23, 2024.

He is survived by his daughter Jeanette, his son Jeffrey, three grandchildren (Shelbi Aris, Jeffrey, Kristen) five siblings (Bill, Mary Ann, Jim, Rocky, and Tom). His wife Janet and son Joey preceded his death in 2018 and 2003 respectively.

Joe served his country for 23 years in the US Air Force, and the US Public Health Service for another 16 years. He was a Security Policeman, Recruiter, and a Budget Analyst in the USAF; and an Emergency Response Coordinator for some of the most devasting terrorist and weather disaster events our country has experienced while serving in the Public Health Service. Joe was a fabulous golfer and a longtime member of The Villages Bandits East golf group.

Funeral service is on April 18, 2024 at St. Mark The Evangelist, Summerfield FL at 10AM followed by rendering of military honors interment at The Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Hospice of Marion County.

