Shoplifting suspect arrested after suspicious trip to restroom at Home Depot

A shoplifting suspect arrested after a suspicious trip to the restroom at Home Depot.

Richard Duaine Whitehead, 46, of Webster, entered the store at about 6 p.m. Saturday and selected a Dremel rotary tool valued at $99, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He removed the packaging and charging cord then concealed the tool in his pants. He also selected a Husky 500 Lumen flashlight, valued at $59.97, and walked into the men’s restroom.

A loss prevention agent noticed that when Whitehead exited the restroom, he had nothing in his hands. The loss prevention agent went into the restroom and found the flashlight packaging on the floor of the handicapped stall.

Whitehead left the store without paying for the merchandise. Officers arrived at Home Depot and the merchandise was found concealed in Whitehead’s pants. Officers also found that Whitehead was wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000.