Wednesday, April 3, 2024
By Staff Report
Burton E. Flick
Burton E. Flick, age 101 of St. Paul, Minnesota and formerly of The Villages, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 28, 2024.

Born in South Dakota and raised in Iowa, Burt graduated from Iowa State College with a degree in architectural engineering. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, he volunteered for service in the Navy and was stationed in the Pacific. Upon his return, he married Jerry, moved to the Twin Cities, and enjoyed a lengthy career as an architect and life as a family man. Burt and Jerry retired to Florida and after Jerry’s death in 2006, Burt remained there until he moved back to St. Paul at age 99.

Survived by children Tom (Kathy), Pat (Tom) Hutchings, Joan Adkins, Marcia Abel, Joe (Arielle), Mary (Mark) Berchem, Robert, Barbara (Tony) Bach, Kate Flick (Jonathan Maples), Karen (Dave) Harvey, 41 grandchildren and 61 great-grandchildren, and sister Arlys Lohmuller. Preceded in death by wife Geraldine “Jerry”, and sons John and Jim.

Mass of Christian Burial at 10am Friday, April 5 at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2055 Bohland Ave. St. Paul, with visitation beginning at 9am. Mass will be livestreamed https://lumenchristicc.online.church/. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery to follow.

