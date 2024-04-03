George Clyde Watson Jr.

George Clyde Watson

February 16, 1927 – March 30, 2024

George Clyde “Brother” Watson, Jr., 97, Wildwood, Florida went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 30, 2024 at his home under the care of his loving family and staff of Cornerstone Hospice. Clyde was born on February 16, 1927 in Waldo, Florida to his parents George Clyde Watson, Sr., and Ruth Ann (Clayton) Watson.

He was a longtime resident of Wildwood and graduated from Wildwood High School in 1944. Clyde volunteered to serve in the United States Navy during World War II serving in the South Pacific. He then returned to Wildwood and went to work for Seaboard Air Line Railroad. Clyde retired as a Conductor for CSX Railroad with over 42 years of service. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post #18 of Wildwood and served as the Past Commander.

Clyde was a member of Oxford Assembly of God Church. He enjoyed the outdoors especially. fishing, hunting, and camping. He was known in the community as “Brother” and to some as “Uncle-Brother” and “Grand-Daddy”. Clyde also enjoyed woodworking and gardening. Most of all, he loved to be surrounded by his family. He also enjoyed playing his saxophone and creating beautiful music with his wife Flora Dell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years: Flora Dell Watson of Wildwood, FL; a son: Tim Watson and his wife Mary Lou of Oxford, FL; Kathy Pearce and her husband Danny of Wildwood, FL; a brother: Gary Watson and his wife Sharon of Tallahassee, FL; a sister: Carol E. Bennett of Wildwood, FL; three grandchildren: Laura Todd, Luke Pearce and Dale Watson; six great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service to be held on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 11:00AM at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Derrel Strickland officiating. Visitation prior to the Funeral Service on Thursday, April 4, 2024 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Chapel. Burial to follow funeral service at Greenwood Cemetery, Wildwood, Florida with Military Honors by American Legion Post #18 of Wildwood, Florida.

Memorial Contribution may be made to the American Legion Post #18 of Wildwood at Tri City American Legion Post #18, 401 East Gulf Atlantic Highway Wildwood, FL 34785 in Clyde’s loving memory.