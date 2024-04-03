72.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
type here...

George Clyde Watson Jr.

By Staff Report
George Clyde Watson
George Clyde Watson

George Clyde Watson
February 16, 1927 – March 30, 2024

George Clyde “Brother” Watson, Jr., 97, Wildwood, Florida went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 30, 2024 at his home under the care of his loving family and staff of Cornerstone Hospice. Clyde was born on February 16, 1927 in Waldo, Florida to his parents George Clyde Watson, Sr., and Ruth Ann (Clayton) Watson.

He was a longtime resident of Wildwood and graduated from Wildwood High School in 1944. Clyde volunteered to serve in the United States Navy during World War II serving in the South Pacific. He then returned to Wildwood and went to work for Seaboard Air Line Railroad. Clyde retired as a Conductor for CSX Railroad with over 42 years of service. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post #18 of Wildwood and served as the Past Commander.

Clyde was a member of Oxford Assembly of God Church. He enjoyed the outdoors especially. fishing, hunting, and camping. He was known in the community as “Brother” and to some as “Uncle-Brother” and “Grand-Daddy”. Clyde also enjoyed woodworking and gardening. Most of all, he loved to be surrounded by his family. He also enjoyed playing his saxophone and creating beautiful music with his wife Flora Dell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years: Flora Dell Watson of Wildwood, FL; a son: Tim Watson and his wife Mary Lou of Oxford, FL; Kathy Pearce and her husband Danny of Wildwood, FL; a brother: Gary Watson and his wife Sharon of Tallahassee, FL; a sister: Carol E. Bennett of Wildwood, FL; three grandchildren: Laura Todd, Luke Pearce and Dale Watson; six great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service to be held on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 11:00AM at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Derrel Strickland officiating. Visitation prior to the Funeral Service on Thursday, April 4, 2024 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Chapel. Burial to follow funeral service at Greenwood Cemetery, Wildwood, Florida with Military Honors by American Legion Post #18 of Wildwood, Florida.

Memorial Contribution may be made to the American Legion Post #18 of Wildwood at Tri City American Legion Post #18, 401 East Gulf Atlantic Highway Wildwood, FL 34785 in Clyde’s loving memory.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Karen says she’s had enough!

Karen Hoerauf of the Village of Belle Aire is back again, and she’s had enough of readers trying to re-interpret her previous Letters to the Editor.

We don’t need to spend $1.5 million on a storage shed

A Village of Polo Ridge resident offers his thoughts on the millions of dollars to be spent on golf course renovations, including a $1.5 million storage shed for a contractor’s equipment.

Maybe Middelton will get some of the young families out of The Villages

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is hoping that Middleton will begin luring some of the young families out of The Villages, which is supposed to be a 55+ community.

Don’t name the alligators!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident contends it’s wrong to name the alligators. It’s an insult to their species.

Short-term rental is ruining our neighborhood

A Village of Marsh Bend resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a short-term rental that is ruining the neighborhood.

Photos